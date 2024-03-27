Watch Now
MT Highway 41 fully blocked due to vehicle crash south of Twin Bridges

Posted at 1:41 PM, Mar 27, 2024
According to the Madison County Sheriff's Office, Highway 41 is completely blocked south of Twin Bridges as of 1 p.m. on Wednesday, March 27.

The Sheriff's Office said on social media the blockage is at mile marker 25, which is near the intersection of MT-41 and Fournier Lane.

The Montana Department of Transportation's Traveler Information Map states that both lanes of the highway are blocked due to a "multiple vehicle crash in all lanes."

No further information is available. We will keep you updated as we learn more.

