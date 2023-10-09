MT Dept. of Revenue releases property tax rebate numbers

HELENA — The Montana Department of Revenue says more than 207,000 property tax rebates were approved during the August and September application period.

Montana lawmakers approved the $675 property tax rebates during the 2023 session. The fiscal note for House Bill 222 indicated the potential rebate claimants to be approximately 292,200.

For this year, the state received 226,711 applications during the roughly six-week period people could apply for a rebate. 207,528 of those rebates were accepted and 10,538 were denied. A total of 2,723 claims were deemed fraudulent by the state.

Overall, $136,943,542 was paid to property owners through the rebate.

The total numbers could change as the state will honor mail applications postmarked on the deadline date of October 2.

In 2024, homeowners will again be eligible to claim another rebate of up to $675 on this year’s property taxes.

