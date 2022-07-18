Mountain lion spotted near UM campus

MISSOULA - A mountain lion was spotted on the Kim Williams trail in Missoula over the weekend.

The University of Montana Police Department issued an alert that stated the animal was seen between the gate on the west end of the trail and mile marker one.

No other reports have been made but UMPD advises to contact them at 406-243-6131 or call 911 if you do encounter a mountain lion on the trail.

The most common encounters with a mountain lion are the ones you'll never know you had.

The lion sees you, but you don’t see them. Now, if you ever find yourself face to face with a mountain lion, look big, throw rocks – and never turn your back on the animal.

Fear is an entirely normal feeling. But you may not need to be as afraid of mountain lions as you may think.

