Watch
NewsMontana News

Actions

Motorcyclist killed in Madison County crash

items.[0].image.alt
MTN News
Fatal Crash
Posted at 8:31 AM, Aug 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-03 10:31:06-04

A motorcyclist was killed in a Madison County crash.

The Montana Highway Patrol reports the crash happened shortly after 12 p.m. Thursday on Highway 287 at mile marker 23 when a semi-trailer made an improper pass at an intersection and hit a motorcyclist making a left turn.

The motorcyclist, a 66-year-old man from Glen Allen, Va., died on the way to the hospital, the patrol said.

The driver of the semi-trailer, a 37-year-old man from Laurel, was not injured.

(Editor's Note: This story has been corrected to reflect that the semi-trailer was making an improper pass at the time of the collision.)

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch MTN News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere