Motorcyclist killed in Madison County crash

A motorcyclist was killed in a Madison County crash.

The Montana Highway Patrol reports the crash happened shortly after 12 p.m. Thursday on Highway 287 at mile marker 23 when a semi-trailer made an improper pass at an intersection and hit a motorcyclist making a left turn.

The motorcyclist, a 66-year-old man from Glen Allen, Va., died on the way to the hospital, the patrol said.

The driver of the semi-trailer, a 37-year-old man from Laurel, was not injured.

(Editor's Note: This story has been corrected to reflect that the semi-trailer was making an improper pass at the time of the collision.)

