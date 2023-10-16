Motorcyclist dies in a crash near Bigfork

GREAT FALLS — A Kalispell man died in a motorcycle crash near Ferndale on Saturday, October 14, 2023.
According to the Montana Highway Patrol, it happened at about 1:30 p.m. on Montana Highway 83 near the intersection of MT Highway 83 and Pine Ridge Road.
The 64-year old man lost control of the motorcycle and went off the right side of the road.
The man, who was wearing a helmet, died at the scene.
The name of the man has not yet been released.
The MHP says that alcohol may have been a factor in the crash, and is continuing to investigate
We will update you if we get more information.
