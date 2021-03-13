Motorcyclist dies after crash in Billings on Saturday

BILLINGS — A man riding a motorcycle was killed in a vehicle crash involving another passenger car in Billings around 2:15 p.m. at the intersection of Monad Road and South 38th Street West Saturday, according to Billings Police Sgt. Bret Becker.

Monad Road will be closed for four to five hours while police investigate the crash.

Becker said the motorcyclist was riding westbound on Monad Road at a high rate of speed with another person on a separate motorcycle. At the same time, a sedan driven by a 90-year-old man from Billings was traveling eastbound on Monad Road, looking to turn left onto South 38th Street West.

Becker said the sedan's driver turned left and one of the motorcyclists ran into the rear end of the car. The motorcyclist slid several yards west down Monad Road away from the point of impact located right at the intersection.

Becker said the motorcyclist was transported to a Billings hospital via ambulance where they later died.

Becker said there was no reason to believe the 90-year-old man was under the influence of drugs or alcohol at the time of the crash, but he still had his blood drawn as part of the investigation.