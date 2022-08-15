Motorcyclist dies after colliding with bear near Salmon Prairie

MISSOULA - A motorcyclist from Wisconsin died last week after colliding with a bear near Salmon Prairie in the Swan Valley.

The Montana Highway Patrol (MHP) reports the accident happened on Sunday, August 7, 2022, near mile marker 53 on Montana Highway 83.

The victim — a 66-year-old man from Fond Du Lac, Wisconsin — was traveling southbound when he hit a bear that entered the roadway, according to MHP.

The MHP report states the accident was "unavoidable."

The man — who was not wearing a helmet — was thrown from his motorcycle as a result of the collision and died from injuries he sustained in the collision.

