More of Yellowstone National Park reopens after devastating flood

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK - When the south loop of Yellowstone National Park reopened last week, not all services were available. That changes on Wednesday, June 29, 2022.

A little more than two weeks ago Yellowstone was forced to close all entrances due to historic flooding that heavily damaged roads, mostly in the northern part of the park. In the south loop, the damage was not as bad, so it was able to reopen a week ago today. Now, that reopening is getting expanded.

The Canyon Village will be fully open. That means the campground, Lodge and Cabins will all open to guests as early as Wednesday morning. In addition, the popular Madison Campground is opening Wednesday.

Last week, when the East, South and West gates first reopened, amenities farther south re-opened as well. That included the Fishing Bridge RV Park, the Lake Hotel, Bridge Bay campground and marina, Grant Village and campground, Old Faithful Inn, Snow Lodge, and the Old Faithful Lodge.

While the park requires odd-even license plate entry to Yellowstone right now, those with lodging or camping reservations, or who have booked guided trips inside the park, may enter on the dates of their reservation without having to follow the license plate rule.

In Canyon Village, everything will soon be open. That includes the Park Visitor Center, which has been open for a week. Also the gift and equipment shops, and grill and food services at the Lodge.

In the northern part of the park, the Mammoth Hotel and Roosevelt Lodge remain closed for the season.

Rick Hoeninghausen with Xanterra, the company that runs the Yellowstone Lodges, said that, like many businesses, staffing shortages are a problem, but he says that is being eased a little now, by transferring staff from Mammoth and Roosevelt to Canyon and other venues.

Park Superintendent Cam Sholly said last week that Yellowstone hopes to re-open the north loop, though not the north or east entrances, within two weeks. That would be July 6th. There’s still no word from the park if that deadline will be met.