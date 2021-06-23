Montana’s unemployment rate falls to 3.6%

HELENA — Montana’s unemployment rate continued to drop in May, falling to 3.6% which is down from 4.0% in January and marks a 9.1% drop over one year ago.

The unemployment rate for the U.S. was 5.8% for the month of May.

“Montanans who were sidelined during the pandemic are returning to the workforce and getting back to work,” Gov. Greg Gianforte said.

Montana’s total employment, which includes payroll, agricultural, and self-employed workers, grew by 2,221 in May. Meanwhile, the labor force added 1,908 workers last month.

Payroll jobs declined by 700 in May, with drops in construction and leisure and hospitality accounting for most of the loss.

The Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) increased by 0.6% over the month in May.

The lowest unemployment rate was 1.4% in McCone County while the highest jobless rate in Montana stood at 8.1% in Big Horn County.

Unemployment Rate Employment Rank County Current Unemployment Rate Change over Year Current Employment Job Change from Last Year 1 McCone 1.4 -2.1 964 57 2 Daniels 1.5 -2.1 916 55 3 Garfield 2 -1 723 35 4 Judith Basin 2 -4.1 904 18 5 Liberty 2 -0.5 951 58 6 Powder River 2 -1.9 965 104 7 Toole 2 -5.1 2132 186 8 Fallon 2.1 -3.4 1643 174 9 Sweet Grass 2.1 -2.7 1874 153 10 Meagher 2.2 -4.7 891 67 11 Petroleum 2.3 -1.3 259 16 12 Powell 2.3 -4.3 2908 199 13 Beaverhead 2.4 -3 5076 419 14 Chouteau 2.4 -2.5 2408 139 15 Custer 2.6 -3.9 6246 475 16 Valley 2.6 -2.9 4039 327 17 Fergus 2.7 -3.1 5875 480 18 Hill 2.7 -3.7 7387 458 19 Lewis and Clark 2.7 -4.4 36320 3339 20 Teton 2.7 -2.6 2767 189 21 Gallatin 2.7 -6.7 66673 4761 22 Dawson 2.8 -5.5 4465 257 23 Deer Lodge 2.8 -4 5131 508 24 Stillwater 2.8 -4.4 5307 479 25 Treasure 2.8 -1.7 353 38 26 Wibaux 2.8 -3.6 446 37 27 Carter 2.9 -0.1 611 31 28 Jefferson 2.9 -4.3 5734 512 29 Phillips 2.9 -3 1852 113 30 Pondera 2.9 -3.4 2635 162 31 Yellowstone 2.9 -5.2 80388 5380 32 Ravalli 3.1 -4.5 20892 2165 33 Cascade 3.1 -5.5 36483 2550 34 Prairie 3.2 -4.8 461 38 35 Missoula 3.2 -6.8 61907 4943 36 Rosebud 3.3 -4.9 3693 189 37 Silver Bow 3.3 -6.1 16796 1552 38 Blaine 3.4 -1.7 2246 91 39 Broadwater 3.4 -4.5 2622 294 40 Carbon 3.4 -5.6 5348 370 41 Lake 3.4 -4.8 13649 1347 42 Park 3.4 -10.9 8500 981 43 Sheridan 3.4 -3 1732 144 44 Madison 3.5 -5.6 3940 403 45 Golden Valley 3.8 -3.3 351 23 46 Flathead 3.9 -8.5 48030 5228 47 Musselshell 4.1 -3.6 2299 197 48 Sanders 4.1 -5.9 5050 501 49 Roosevelt 4.3 -3.6 4313 263 50 Granite 4.5 -8.2 1487 177 51 Mineral 4.6 -9.2 1729 219 52 Richland 4.6 -4.6 5437 46 53 Wheatland 4.6 -5.5 742 64 54 Lincoln 5.6 -7.5 7767 713 55 Glacier 7.1 -3.2 5013 181 56 Big Horn 8.1 -1.2 4520 201