Montana's oldest television station: KXLF celebrates its 70th birthday

Montana's oldest television station is celebrating a milestone birthday today, August 14.

KXLF-TV, founded on August 14, 1953, turned 70 and marked seven decades of bringing southwest Montana news on a town, state, and world that has changed immeasurably over that span.

"What's incredible is this is the genesis of television in Montana," said KXLF reporter John Emeigh, who has been with the station for a decade. "Joining KXLF I feel that I'm part of an institution in Montana and that's what KXLF is. There was no TV before that here. We started the tradition and I just have this desire to honor it by doing the best I can do."

KXLF adopted its current channel 4.1 designations in 1956 and moved into its current location in the renovated Milwaukee Road Railway Station on South Montana Street in 1957.

From all of our staff, we'd like to wish KXLF a very happy 70th birthday!