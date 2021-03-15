Menu

Montana unemployment rate falls to 4.0%

MTN News
Posted at 2:58 PM, Mar 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-15 18:46:51-04

HELENA — The state’s unemployment rate declined in January to 4.0% and remains lower than the national rate of 6.3%.

After accounting for Montana’s annual benchmarking revisions, January’s unemployment rate fell 0.2% over the month, according to Montana Department of Labor & Industry statistics.

Total employment, which includes payroll, agricultural, and self-employed workers, increased by 1,191 jobs in January in a rebound following December’s contraction.

Payroll employment added 700 jobs in January, with job gains highest in professional services and wholesale and retail trade.

The Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) increased by 0.3% in January, driven by continued increases in gasoline prices.

The lowest jobless rate in January was 2.3% in McCone County while the highest unemployment rate was 10.2% in Glacier County.

Unemployment RateEmployment
RankCountyCurrent Unemployment RateChange over YearCurrent EmploymentJob Change from Last Year
1McCone2.3-0.195446
2Daniels2.4-0.588321
3Liberty2.7-0.695654
4Carter3.00.664748
4Petroleum3.0-0.7262-1
6Garfield3.1-0.775562
6Golden Valley3.1-1.8342-5
6Sweet Grass3.1-0.51,78758
9Gallatin3.40.966,843-423
9Judith Basin3.4-1.494830
9Powder River3.40.496857
12Toole3.50.22,04433
13Meagher3.7-0.31,00045
14Chouteau3.90.32,34632
14Powell3.9-0.62,705-57
16Beaverhead4.00.34,795-3
16Fallon4.01.71,559-75
16Hill4.0-0.17,032-243
19Madison4.10.55,064-260
19Stillwater4.10.35,029-85
19Treasure4.11.73285
22Jefferson4.2-0.15,46411
23Yellowstone4.40.676,274-2,426
24Lewis and Clark4.50.734,390-60
24Teton4.5-0.52,5937
24Valley4.50.33,808-44
27Pondera4.70.92,54340
28Cascade4.80.634,955-1,765
28Deer Lodge4.81.04,663-134
28Fergus4.80.05,451-302
31Custer4.90.75,807-32
31Dawson4.91.64,392-6
33Rosebud5.00.03,377-169
34Wibaux5.12.0429-8
35Blaine5.20.42,126-250
35Carbon5.20.25,101-144
35Missoula5.21.158,207-3,384
38Richland5.32.15,438-274
39Lake5.5-0.312,50674
39Sheridan5.52.21,70034
39Silver Bow5.50.815,952-438
42Phillips5.70.41,79225
42Ravalli5.70.519,168-49
42Roosevelt5.70.94,183-62
45Musselshell5.8-0.52,19140
45Prairie5.80.7442-7
47Broadwater5.90.52,390-52
48Park6.01.57,860-374
49Flathead6.50.044,604-132
50Granite6.7-1.71,519-81
51Mineral7.7-3.21,540-37
52Sanders8.0-0.44,525120
53Wheatland8.32.2689-39
54Big Horn9.11.84,420102
55Lincoln9.2-1.16,970-290
56Glacier10.21.74,541-440

Reservation Unemployment Rates

RankCountyCurrent Unemployment RateChange over YearCurrent EmploymentJob Change from Last Year
1Flathead5.9-0.212,24062
2Fort Peck7.313,757-54
3Fort Belknap12.21.2701-77
4Rocky Boy's12.70.11,020-20
5Northern Cheyenne12.80.51,199-28
6Crow Indian13.42.52,25444
7Blackfeet13.92.23,236-289
