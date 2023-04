Montana Tech alumnus donates record-setting $31 million to university to support engineering studies

BUTTE — Montana Tech announced on Tuesday, April 25, 2023 it has received a $31 million donation—the largest in the university's history—from alumnus Ryan Lance, CEO of ConocoPhillips.

Lance, a Great Falls native who graduated from Montana Tech in 1984, had previously made a $1 million donation in 2015.

The donation announced Tuesday will include scholarships for Montana high school graduates to study engineering at the Butte STEM university.

The $31 million sum tops the previous record-setting donation of $7 million in 2021 from Dave and Sherry Lesar for Montana Tech's nursing program.