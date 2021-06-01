Montana student nominated for regional Emmy

Quin Vulk, a junior at Capital High School in Helena, has been nominated for an Emmy award.

Quin is a teaching assistant at the MAPS Media Institute in Helena. The mission of the organization is "to empower, inspire and prepare Montana’s next generation for future success through professional media arts instruction, engaging community service and compassionate mentoring."

She was nominated for a Northwest Chapter National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences Emmy for her stop-motion animated film “Behind the Scenes.”

Quin's video answers the question: "What happens when MAPS Media Institute students turn out the lights and go home?"

She explained, "My inspiration...came from the equipment MAPS provides for student use through its many free-of-charge media programs. To me, the equipment, like cameras or drones, have distinct personalities and characteristics which I imaged interacting through movement when no one was looking."