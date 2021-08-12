Montana State Prison employees take first step in possible strike over wages, long hours

DEER LODGE — Employees at the Montana State Prison, including corrections officers, are considering going on strike over wage negotiations and long working hours.

The Montana Federation of Public Employees, which represents employees at the prison in Deer Lodge, voted Tuesday evening to take the first step in the strike process in which they may strike at a later date. The employees are upset over low wages and a recently instituted 12-hour shift to make up for a shortage of employees.

“They are not agreeing to pay their employees a wage commensurate of the work they're doing and so the employees, rightfully so, are frustrated that the administrations not bringing real solutions to the table,” said MFPE President Amanda Curtis.

The Department of Corrections, which is in negotiations with the union, said it is disappointed in this vote by the union members, but hopes to arrive at an agreement that meets the needs of all parties involved.

The union will hold another meeting to explain to members details of the pending strike before deciding to move ahead. The employees have to give the Department of Corrections ample time to replace striking workers with National Guardsmen before going on strike.

