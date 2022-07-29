Montana State Fair kicks off in Great Falls

Montana ExpoPark in Great Falls is preparing to host the 2022 Montana State Fair. The fair kicks off on Friday, July 29, and runs through Saturday, August 6. The fair theme this year is "Family, Friends, and Fun."

The fair will also feature a carnival and rides; horse racing; Big Sky Pro Rodeo; commercial vendors; competitive exhibits for livestock, creative arts, and more - and of course "fair food."

Here are the concert acts scheduled to perform:



Mini Pop Kids on Saturday, July 30

The Beach Boys on Sunday, July 31

Skillet on Monday, August 1

Cheap Trick on Wednesday, August 3

Chase Rice on Friday, August 5

Dwight Yoakum on Saturday, August 6

Among the highlights of the carnival this year:



The Beach Party: a two-level walk-through, laugh-throughout, funhouse makes its first appearance at State Fair this year. It features bright yellow and blue scenery, wacky obstacles, and a walk-through spinning barrel that evokes the roiling waters of an incoming tidal wave.

The Star Tower: a gentle but thrilling 90-foot chair swing ride, with many hundreds of color-shifting LEDs combining to create mesmerizing, ever-changing light displays that tower above the fairground. This attraction accepts wristbands and regular carnival ride tickets.

Black Out: Extreme ride genre - twelve passengers are secured into gondolas that rotate and flip as the central arm launches them up, up - and over! The ride swings up to a highpoint of 80 feet in the air and makes a complete circle as it swings back down in the other direction.

Competitive exhibits at the fair include Creative Arts; Culinary; Fine Arts; Quilting; Photography; and Weaving Wool.

Other features this year include:



Comedy game show

Energetic 'Ameri-grass' music

Hypnotist and mind illusionist shows

Strolling juggler

Strolling magician

Pre-Sale Carnival Wristbands



$25 each to ride either Noon to 5 pm or 6 pm to midnight

Purchase at the Pacific Steel and Recycling Arena Box Office. On-sale until July 29th at

6 pm (Montana State Fair opens at NOON that day)

Fair Gate Admission Cost



Adults: 18 to 59 - $8

Children: 5 and under are free

Lunch Special: $5 (Available Monday through Friday between the hours of 11 am to 2 pm)

Seniors: 60 and older - $5

Youth: 6 to 17 - $5

Click here to visit the fair website for more information and ticket sales.



