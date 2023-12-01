Montana Snowbowl continuing to prepare for ski season

MISSOULA — Snowbowl Montana near Missoula is continuing to prepare for the upcoming 2023-2024 ski season.

Snowbowl's Andrew Morris notes that while the mountain does not have snow levels that would allow for the mountain to open, temperatures have allowed snowmaking to take place over the past few weeks.

Snowbowl is continuing to work with an independent certified tramway engineer who has been "inspecting, evaluating, and riding all our chairlifts," Morris noted in a statement.



A U.S. Forest Service tramway engineer and Lolo National Forest staff have also been inspecting the lifts, "reviewing our quality assurance program, training curriculum, and proctoring training sessions," Morris stated.

Morris added the inspections, certifications, changes, and corrections required by the U.S. Forest Service or "noted in inspections by the independent tramway engineer for the safe operations of our lifts" have been submitted to the USFS.

The Lolo National Forest requested additional paperwork on November 28, 2023, with a Morris stating that they are compiling with the request.

Once the annual preseason lift inspection is completed, a Morris says the ski area can make the final preparations for lift service "at which point we fully expect the Forest Service’s final sign-off to begin winter operations."

Weather permitting, Snowbowl Montana plans to open for the season on December 8, 2023. Click here for additional information.