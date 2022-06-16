Montana seeking speedy presidential disaster declaration for massive flooding

Gov. Greg Gianforte's office announced Wednesday that Montana is seeking an expedited presidential major disaster declaration to aid with flooding throughout the state, primarily in the south-central region.

The request would open the door for additional federal funding to repair immediate damages from the flooding, including public water and sewer systems, the power grid, federal roads and healthcare facilities.

The request specifically highlighted damages in Stillwater, Carbon and Park counties, which have all seen evacuations, damaged homes, roads and bridges and interruptions to water supply in various communities.

The declaration was signed by Lt. Gov. Kristen Juras, who was in Red Lodge Tuesday to observe damage from the floods.

Gianforte is currently out of the country on a personal trip to an undisclosed location with his wife, but he is leaving early to return to the state, according to his office.

Gianforte's office declared a statewide state of emergency, also signed by Juras, on Tuesday.

Montana's congressional delegation, Sens. Steve Daines and Jon Tester and Rep. Matt Rosendale, sent out a joint statement Wednesday echoing the call.

Read the full declaration below: