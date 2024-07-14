Montana politicians react after Trump shot at during rally

Former President Donald Trump says he was shot in the upper part of his right ear on Saturday during a rally in Butler County, Pennsylvania.



Below are reactions to the incident from Montana's Congressional delegation and Gov. Greg Gianforte.

U.S. Senator Jon Tester (D-MT) released the following statement on former President Donald Trump:

“I am appalled by the violence at the political rally in support of former President Trump. There is absolutely no place for political violence in America and anyone found responsible for this needs to prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. I will continue to monitor the situation and am praying for President Trump’s safety, as well as all of those who peacefully attended this event.”

U.S. Senator Steve Daines (R-MT) posted the following statement on social media:

Please join me in praying for President @realDonaldTrump and everyone else at the rally in Pennsylvania. — Steve Daines (@SteveDaines) July 13, 2024

U.S. Representative Matt Rosendale (R-MT) stated on social media:

We need to pray for President Trump, his family, the attendees of the rally and our country during this challenging time. 🇺🇸 — Matt Rosendale (@RepRosendale) July 14, 2024

U.S. Representative Ryan Zinke (R-MT) posted the following on social media:

Governor Greg Gianforte (R-MT) stated the following: