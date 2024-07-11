Montana mining operation hit by ransomware attack

A cyberattack halted some operations at the Sibanye Stillwater mining operations in Montana Wednesday.

Mine officials told MTN News they're still gathering information about the full reach of the attack, but some computer systems were down in the afternoon but were beginning to come back online.

An official with the United Steelworkers union says smelter operations in Columbus were impacted due to all automated systems currently not working.

The Columbus facility, which processes recycled mine material, employs several hundred people, and those workers remain on the job, according to the company.

Sibanye Stillwater, which is based in South Africa, owns the Stillwater and East Boulder mines in Montana, along with the Columbus smelter, and is one of the region's largest employers. The company is North America's only producer of platinum and palladium.