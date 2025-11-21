A viral outbreak of EHV (Equine Herpesvirus) at a rodeo in Texas has spread to horses beyond the Lone Star State, canceling shows and auctions as far away as Montana.

"EHV has had a big exposure at two major events in Texas. One event had 1,680 competitors from twenty-some states and Canadian provinces. It all went home after the event," said Billings Livestock Commission horse sales manager Jann Parker.

See how EHV impacts Billings:

Montana horse auction canceled because of spread of equine virus

Horses from far and wide are bought and sold at Billings Livestock Commission every month.

According to Parker, her decision to cancel the next auction in November was easy.

Billings veterinarian Dr. Jamie Lehfeldt agrees.

"I believe that was a really good decision on their part. Minimizing exposure to these horses is the best way to control how many horses are affected. And closing down big events such as the BLS horse sale, I think it's really important to minimize the amount of exposure," said Lehfeldt.

"I mean, we have to care about the industry that pays our bills and the horses that we ride and that we enjoy. Being a spot for potential spread, I don't want to be any part of it," said Parker.

Lehfeldt says for now, it's best to keep horses from traveling.

"If they have to travel, really take care of what equipment they are using and don't let them touch noses with other horses. And if they can, just stay home," said Lehfeldt.

She also says EHV can be serious and even fatal in some cases. For those concerned about their horses, she says these are the early symptoms to look out for.

"Signs can range from just a horse not feeling well, maybe not eating as well as it should. It's really important to face people have been to these events, to check the horse's temperature twice a day," said Lehfeldt.