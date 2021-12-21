Montana Historical Society receives $525k in donations for new Heritage Center

HELENA — The Montana Historical Society (MHS) has recently received $525,000 in gifts for the construction of the Montana Heritage Center and updates to its existing building.

Already, MHS has raised close to $7 million. The state’s lodging facility use tax will provide an additional $41 million, and a $7 million bond from 2005 also is contributing to paying for the project. The five substantial gifts complete the private fundraising goal for the $15 million project.

“We can’t thank everyone enough for their dedication in making the Montana Heritage Center a reality,” Kruckenberg said. “I look out my window at the work and see progress every day, due in large part to our supporters.” More information on the project is available at MontanasMuseum.org.

Montana Historical Society

The family of Bob and Genevieve Morgan contributed $115,000 in their honor. Bob Morgan, a noted artist from Helena, was an MHS museum curator and acting director who also served on the Board of Trustees. His wife, Gen, also was a longtime supporter of MHS.

“The entire Morgan family is thrilled to honor our parents’ and grandparents’ memory and legacy with this gift,” said Bob and Gen’s son Bob Morgan. “The preservation and presentation of Montana’s history and culture was paramount to them. They would be delighted to see this endeavor moving forward.”

Bruce Ennis and Maggie Davis of Kalispell made their donation after meeting with MHS Director Molly Kruckenberg and Development Officer Ginny Sullivan. Ennis formerly sat on the MHS Board of Trustees for nine years, and Davis previously volunteered as a docent at MHS.

“In about 400 years the human experience in what is now Montana changed dramatically,” Davis said. “From the introduction of the horse to today’s legislature, the Society has preserved artifacts, documents, cultural hallmarks, and more. MHS is a fantastic resource for us all.”

Another substantial donation of $100,000 came from Stockman Bank.

“It’s important that we help honor and preserve our great state’s history, not only for us but for future generations,” said Bill Coffee, chief executive officer of Stockman Bank.

Two additional gifts totaling $60,000 also were received.