Montana historical meme contest returns

HELENA — Instead of sharing memes, the Montana State Library is asking people to get creative and make them. The library’s historical meme-making contest is back this year, and is open to anyone ages 10 and up.

To enter, choose an image from the Montana Memory Project, save the link and download it, then put it into a meme generator in order to add text. The Montana State Library suggests using either Meme Better or ImgFlip’s meme generator.

When you are done, email your entry to mmp@mt.gov with the subject line “Historical Photo Meme Contest.” Include your name, your meme as an attachment, the link to the original image in the Montana Memory Project, and your age group—10-18, 19-40 or 41-120.

There are some rule—no swearing, crude language nor mean-spirited entries; and no personal attacks on the people in the images.

All entries must be submitted by Friday, May 13. Library staff will select finalists, then the public will be able to vote to select winners. Public voting will run from May 20-27.

A first and second place winner will be chosen for each age group. First-place winners will get a variety of prizes, including Charlie Russell and Stan Lynde prints.

