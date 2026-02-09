Montana gas rise 0.7¢ per gallon

MISSOULA – Gas prices have risen 0.7¢ per gallon over the last week in Montana.

GasBuddy.com reports the average price for a gallon of gas was $2.70 per gallon as of Monday, February 9.

Prices in Montana are 3.9¢ per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 29.0¢ per gallon lower than a year ago.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 1.2¢ per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.84.

The national average is up 5.4¢ per gallon from a month ago and stands 24.9¢ per gallon lower than a year ago.

The cheapest station in Montana was priced at $2.52 per gallon on Sunday, while the most expensive was $3.05 per gallon.