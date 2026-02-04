Montana DEQ adopts new rules for alternative burns after incinerator malfunction

BILLINGS — The Montana Department of Environmental Quality has implemented new regulations for all incinerator permit holders in Yellowstone County following a September incinerator malfunction at the Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter facility.

Billings Animal Control was burning methamphetamine, and YVAS workers reported meth-laced smoke filled their building during the incident.

Under the new regulations, all incinerator permit holders must now request approval for alternative burns directly from the DEQ. Previously, RiverStone Health was responsible for approving alternative burns.

The DEQ said an agreement renewal reflecting this change will be sent to all permit holders in the next few months.

The City of Billings faces additional scrutiny as the DEQ has referred the September methamphetamine burn to their enforcement program. The program is reviewing alleged violations of the Montana Clean Air Act for formal enforcement consideration.

