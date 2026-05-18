Montana commits $1.2 million into youth psychiatric services

HELENA — The State of Montana is putting $1.2 million toward expanding psychiatric residential care for youth with serious emotional disturbances.

The funding announcement was made on Monday, with the money being split between Shodair Children's Hospital and Yellowstone Boys and Girls Ranch. Each organization will receive a two-year grant of about $618,500.

MTN News Nearly 5,300 more residents have opened an online account in the last 30 days to access Montana's public assistance programs.

The state says the goal is to increase in-state treatment capacity for children who need intensive psychiatric residential care. The funds can go toward adding beds, hiring and training staff, upgrading facilities, and strengthening family-centered care programs.

Gianforte said the investment builds on recent efforts to make sure more children can receive treatment close to home, surrounded by their families.

“This investment builds on our momentum to serve more Montana children here at home and helps bridge a critical gap in our continuum of care,” Gov. Gianforte said in a press release. “By adding more beds, we are ensuring more high-needs youth can heal closer to home, surrounded by their families and communities.”

This expansion complements the $300 million generational investment established by House Bill 872, passed by the Montana Legislature in 2025.

In 2025, the state reported a 41% increase in children receiving in-state care at psychiatric residential treatment facilities, with 194 Montana youth going out of state for residential psychiatric treatment last year.

State leaders say this latest investment is aimed at building a more sustainable system that keeps more kids in Montana for the care they need.

