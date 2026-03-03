Montana asks residents to weigh in on state trust lands recreation rules in new survey

Montana's Department of Natural Resources and Conservation has launched a public survey to find out what matters most to Montanans when they use state trust lands.

State trust lands help fund public schools and other state institutions, and are popular destinations for hunting, fishing, camping, and hiking.

The survey will help the agency decide whether to update its recreation rules for the first time in years. Topics covered include motorized use, camping limits, and processes for closures and restrictions.

The DNRC is seeking input from recreationists, nearby landowners, local governments, teachers, students, and anyone else who uses or benefits from these lands.

The survey is available online at: Recreational Use of Montana State Trust Lands - March 2026 Survey [forms.office.com]. Submissions will be accepted through March 31, 2026. For more information about current recreation rules on state trust lands, visit the Administrative Rules of Montana page [dnrc.mt.gov] on recreational use of state trust land.

