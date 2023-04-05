UPDATE: Social media threat prompts Hellgate High School lockdown

UPDATE: 11:02 a.m. - April 5, 2023

MISSOULA - Police are on the scene inside and outside Hellgate High School.

Missoula Police Department spokeswoman Whitney Bennett tells MTN News the school was locked down due to a threat made over social media.

An investigation into the incident is continuing.

A message sent to MCPS parents states that "out of an abundance of caution all MCPS schools are in soft-perimeter lockdown."

Hellgate HS is in lockdown. Out of abundance of caution, all MCPS schools are in a soft perimeter lock-in. The normal school day will continue as usual inside our buildings. Students will not be let outside for lunch, recess or other activities. More info to follow. — MCPS (@McpsMT) April 5, 2023

Students are not being let outside at this time.

MCPS sent the following email to parents on Monday morning:

Families may have heard that Hellgate High School is in lockdown. Out of an abundance of caution, all MCPS schools are in a soft perimeter lock-in. The normal school day will continue as usual inside our buildings. Students will not be let outside for lunch, recess or other activities. More information will be shared when it is available.





The University of Montana Police Department (UMPD) issued an alert stating they are monitoring the situation and "currently there is no action needed on campus."

(first report: 10:50 a.m. - April 5, 2023)

MISSOULA - Hellgate High School has been locked down.

Missoula County Public Schools (MCPS) is asking families not to approach the school at this time.

Hellgate High School is currently in lockdown. Please do not approach the school at this time. Students and staff are safe. More information will be shared when available. — MCPS (@McpsMT) April 5, 2023

MCPS spokeswoman Tyler Christensen tells MTN News that students and staff are safe at this time.

