UPDATE: Social media threat prompts Hellgate High School lockdown

Claire Peterson/MTN News
The Missoula Police Department reports a social media threat prompted a lockdown at Hellgate High School on April 5, 2023.
Posted at 10:50 AM, Apr 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-05 13:32:46-04

UPDATE: 11:02 a.m. - April 5, 2023

MISSOULA - Police are on the scene inside and outside Hellgate High School.

Missoula Police Department spokeswoman Whitney Bennett tells MTN News the school was locked down due to a threat made over social media.

An investigation into the incident is continuing.

A message sent to MCPS parents states that "out of an abundance of caution all MCPS schools are in soft-perimeter lockdown."

Students are not being let outside at this time.

MCPS sent the following email to parents on Monday morning:

Families may have heard that Hellgate High School is in lockdown. Out of an abundance of caution, all MCPS schools are in a soft perimeter lock-in. The normal school day will continue as usual inside our buildings. Students will not be let outside for lunch, recess or other activities. More information will be shared when it is available.

The University of Montana Police Department (UMPD) issued an alert stating they are monitoring the situation and "currently there is no action needed on campus."

(first report: 10:50 a.m. - April 5, 2023)

MISSOULA - Hellgate High School has been locked down.

Missoula County Public Schools (MCPS) is asking families not to approach the school at this time.

MCPS spokeswoman Tyler Christensen tells MTN News that students and staff are safe at this time.

Developing story. Check back for updates.

