Watch Now
NewsMontana News

Actions

Missoula's Chick-fil-A announces opening date

Restaurant to open November 10 on North Reserve Street
Chick-fil-A
Matt Rourke/AP
FILE - Shown is a Chick-fil-A sign on Nov. 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Chick-fil-A
Posted at 8:54 AM, Nov 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-03 10:54:59-04

MISSOULA - The wait is finally over!

Chick-fil-A has announced its Missoula restaurant will officially open on Thursday, Nov. 10.

Located at 2880 North Reserve Street, Chick-fil-A will be open for dine-in, drive-thru and carry-out from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., Monday through Saturday.

The multi-lane drive-thru will be open until 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

People can place an order for pickup, dine-in or delivery on the Chick-fil-A® App or online.

Visit chick-fil-a.com/delivery to view the delivery options that will be available.

Jonathan Lovette — who began with Chick-fil-A in 2003 — is the independent franchised owner and operator of the Missoula restaurant.

A news release notes that Chick-fil-A will have approximately 125 full-time and part-time employees.

In honor of the opening, the restaurant will donate $25,000 to Feeding America which will be distributed to organizations in the Missoula area to help fight hunger.

Chick-fil-A also has restaurants in Kalispell and Billings.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

About Us

Get the FREE KBZK Streaming App