Missoula's Chick-fil-A announces opening date

MISSOULA - The wait is finally over!

Chick-fil-A has announced its Missoula restaurant will officially open on Thursday, Nov. 10.

Located at 2880 North Reserve Street, Chick-fil-A will be open for dine-in, drive-thru and carry-out from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., Monday through Saturday.

The multi-lane drive-thru will be open until 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

People can place an order for pickup, dine-in or delivery on the Chick-fil-A® App or online.

Visit chick-fil-a.com/delivery to view the delivery options that will be available.

Jonathan Lovette — who began with Chick-fil-A in 2003 — is the independent franchised owner and operator of the Missoula restaurant.

A news release notes that Chick-fil-A will have approximately 125 full-time and part-time employees.

In honor of the opening, the restaurant will donate $25,000 to Feeding America which will be distributed to organizations in the Missoula area to help fight hunger.

Chick-fil-A also has restaurants in Kalispell and Billings.