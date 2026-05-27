Missoula police car hits house during pursuit after driver flees in stolen vehicle

MISSOULA — The Missoula Police Department says a police pursuit on May 24, 2026, ended when a patrol vehicle crashed into a home after an officer attempted to stop a driver accused of reckless driving.

According to the Missoula Police Department, an officer observed a vehicle being operated in an extremely reckless manner near Reserve Street and South 3rd Street West at approximately 9:41 p.m.

When the officer initiated a traffic stop, the driver accelerated, and a pursuit began.

The vehicle fled northbound on Reserve Street, then turned west onto England Boulevard and entered a residential neighborhood at a high rate of speed, the department said.

During the pursuit, a responding patrol vehicle failed to negotiate a turn and struck a house at the intersection.

No one inside the residence was injured.

The officer involved was transported to a hospital with injuries and was later released.

The suspect vehicle was later located abandoned.

The Missoula Police Department said the vehicle had been reported stolen, and the driver fled on foot.

A person of interest has been identified, and the investigation is ongoing. Missoula Police did not give a description of the suspect.

The Montana Highway Patrol is investigating the crash involving the patrol vehicle and the residence.

The Missoula Police Department said all pursuits and collisions involving police vehicles are subject to internal review.

Officials said several other drivers were forced to take evasive action during the incident due to the suspect’s driving behavior.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or was affected is asked to contact Detective Sean McLean at (406) 552-6281.