Missoula City Council, county commissioners approve Green Power Program

MISSOULA — The Missoula City Council and Missoula County Commissioners voted on Monday, December 12, 2023, in favor of adopting a term sheet for the Green Power Program which moves Missoula one step closer to reaching its clean energy goals.

The Green Power Program — which takes the first steps toward Missoula’s goal of supplying 100% clean energy by 2030 — passed by a unanimous vote.

The program will allow NorthWestern Energy customers the choice to have power from a new resource of green energy from a solar or wind farm in their homes.

Involvement in this program will be completely voluntary for customers and those who choose to sign up will receive both the environmental and economic benefits of green energy.

While there may initially be an increase in energy bills for people who opt for green energy, the long-term benefits can be substantial for NorthWestern Energy customers.

Those involved closely with the Green Power Program say this is a big step at the moment but a small one in the long run.

“Adopting this term sheet is the first step of many so after tonight construction on a new renewable energy project will not start tomorrow, but it’s an important first step that lays the table for the rest of these steps to take place and eventually have that new renewable energy project online." Missoula County Climate Action Program manager Caroline Bean

The City of Missoula and Missoula County will now work with the Montana Public Service Commission toward approving construction projects for the new green energy resources for this project.