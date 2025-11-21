MISSOULA — Griz Athletics contributes more than $94 million a year to Missoula-area businesses, according to the Bureau of Business and Economic Research.

When the Brawl of the Wild comes to town, hotels and restaurants alike prepare for more people while hoping to bring in more money.

"You can just feel the energy. The entire city is just more alive than it is on any typical game day," Comfort Inn University General Manager Dean Fiedler told MTN.

The Brawl of the Wild brings a different feeling to football fans, but not just Griz and Cats, Missoula hotels feel it too.

"Primarily, we'll book six or more months out," Fiedler said.

Watch to learn how Missoula businesses prepare for the Brawl of the Wild:

Missoula businesses prepare for busy Brawl of the Wild weekend

Brawl week, hotel guests get to town early, spending money and time at local eateries and shops.

"We actually get people coming in sometimes as early as Wednesday," Fiedler noted.

The Comfort Inn University is right across the river from Washington Grizzly Stadium. Their location boosts business, since they have 60% higher occupancy when the Griz are home.

"Football game revenue is about $20,000 more than the non-football weekend," Fiedler detailed.

For the Brawl, rooms are almost double market rate, bringing in money before the slow winter season starts.

"The rates are usually above the $300 mark. It's really a high demand," Fiedler said.

Emily Brown MTN News The Comfort Inn University is right across the river from Washington Grizzly Stadium. Their location boosts business, since they have 60% higher occupancy when the Griz are home.

Missoula bars also prepare for the big weekend, expecting big crowds and what they hope will bring a big financial boost.

"We always staff very heavy. It's a great chance for our people to make a lot of money on this day," Thomas Meagher Bar Operations Manager Stephan Hernandez said.

At the Thomas Meagher Bar, they're making sure drinks are flowing.

"Our beer reps in town always load us up heavy on these days, especially on the items that we sell the most, like our 56 counties, Cold Smoke, Michelob Ultra, whatever we need, they'll bring it to us, which is great," Hernandez explained

Not only are brews top of mind, but also making sure the kitchen is cooking.

"We're fully staffed in our kitchen. We have people coming in really early to get all of our prep work for the entire day because we don't close until 2 a.m.," Hernandez said.

Emily Brown/MTN News Missoula bars prepare for the big Brawl of the Wild Weekend, expecting big crowds and what they hope will bring a big financial boost.

At Cranky Sam it's a similar mindset; be prepared and ready for as many patrons as possible.

"We've made sure we're fully stocked and that we're fully staffed. I think that's a huge part of getting ready for this," Cranky Sam Public House General Manager Lucian Dahy told MTN.

"We just make sure to give the absolute best service possible because that's how we get people back in the door," Dahy continued.

The Brawl of the Wild is one of the last big money-making events of the year, which helps both the brewery and its attached restaurant.

"This time of year, when restaurants are starting to be a little bit slower. It has a huge impact on us. We really enjoy it when this comes to Missoula." Dahy said.