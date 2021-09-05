Missing Virginia woman found dead in Glacier National Park

The body of Jennifer Coleman, who was reported missing last Wednesday, was found in Glacier National Park on Sunday afternoon, park officials said in a news release.

The release said Coleman was found in a steep and rocky area near the Continental Divide. Air operations were halted on Sunday due to high winds, and rescuers will recover her body when weather conditions permit. The cause of Coleman's death is under investigation.

By Sunday, as many as 50 personnel had joined the search that began after park officials found Coleman's vehicle in the Logan Pass parking lot Wednesday afternoon.

Park officials thanked the public for its response to the tip line and said in the release, "Although the end result was not the one searchers hoped for, public tips were key to a faster resolution of the search. Glacier National Park would also like to thank Flathead County Sheriff’s Department, Glacier County Sheriff’s Department, Two Bear Air Rescue, and the Flathead National Forest for their cooperation and support."

