Missing Endangered Person Advisory issued in Missoula for Isabela Henderson

MISSOULA - A Missing Endangered Person Advisory (MEPA) has been issued on behalf of the Missoula Police Department for a 14-year-old girl.

Isabela Donette Henderson has been reported missing.

Isabela is described as 5'3" tall and weighing 100 pounds. She has blue hair and blue eyes.

Isabela was last seen at the Walmart on Highway 93 in Missoula at approximately 3:45 p.m. on Wednesday.

The advisory states Isabela got into an older silver four-door sedan, possibly a Buick. The license plate is not known, nor is the direction of travel.

There is concern for Isabela’s well-being. She has a history of suicide attempts, is currently without her medication, and is with a potentially dangerous person.

Isabela is known to frequent the Poor Henry’s Bar on US Highway 10 in Clinton.

Anyone with information about Isabela is asked to contact the Missoula Police Department at 406-552-6300, or call 911.