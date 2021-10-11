Watch
Missing Endangered Person Advisory issued for 13-year-old Missoula girl

MISSOULA — A Missing Endangered Person Advisory has been issued at the request of the Missoula County Sheriff's Office for a teen who has been reported missing.

The advisory states Andrea Anderson, 13, is "emotionally unstable and was actively cutting herself when she ran away" at approximately 4 a.m. on Monday.

Andrea is 5' tall and weighs 100 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair. She was seen wearing a pink hooded sweatshirt and black sweat pants,

Andrea is possibly in a green 1994 Chevy 3500 pickup with a long bed and silver wheels. The license plate is not known at this time.

She is known to frequent the Missoula skate park area.

Anyone with information about Andrea Anderson's whereabouts is asked to contact the Missoula County Sheriff's Office at (406) 258-4000 or call 911.

