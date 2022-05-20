Missing and Endangered Person Advisory issued for 62-year-old man in Missoula

HELENA - The Montana Department of Justice on behalf of the Missoula Police Department issued a Missing and Endangered Person Advisory (MEPA) Friday.

Missoula PD is attempting to locate 62-year-old Mark Vincent Hurst.

Mark is described as a white male who is 5'11" tall and weighs 230 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

He is believed to be driving a blue Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder convertible with unknown Washington license plates.

Mark is diabetic, has Stage 4 colon cancer, and has a colostomy bag.

MT DOJ

The last contact with Mark was made shortly before 9 a.m. on Thursday, May 12. He was in the Michael Road area of Missoula.

The MEPA alert states there is concern for Mark’s wellbeing and safety.

Anyone with information about Mark Hurst is asked to contact the Missoula Police Department at 406 552-6300 or call 9 1 1

