Miss Missoula crowned 2025 Miss Montana in Butte

BUTTE - There she is … the new Miss Montana and Miss Montana Teen were selected in Butte Saturday evening. The crown for Miss Montana 2025 went to Miss Missoula Haley Joy Tate, and the Miss Montana Teen crown went to Miss Flathead Valley Mary Grace Kunffke.

Fourteen young women from around the state participated in the 75th annual event held for the first time in Butte at the Mother Lode Theater. Organizers say they want to keep the annual event in Butte.

Relive the magic! Watch the video that captures the joy and excitement of the Miss Montana pageant in Butte, featuring the new queens in action