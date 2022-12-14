Minimum wage in Montana set to increase

GREAT FALLS — Montana’s minimum wage will increase from $9.20 per hour to $9.95 per hour beginning on Saturday, January 1, 2023 - an increase of 75 cents per hour, the largest in more than a decade.

Montana law requires that the minimum wage be adjusted annually based on changes in inflation as measured by the Consumer Price Index all Urban Consumers (CPI-U) from August of the year in which the calculation is made, and is rounded to the nearest $0.05.

In 2006, Montana voters approved Initiative 151, which increased the minimum wage by $1 and instituted an annual adjustment to account for inflation. Here are the changes to the Montana minimum wage since then:



Jan. 1, 2007: $6.15

Jan. 1, 2008: $6.25

July 24, 2008 (federal increase): $6.55

Jan. 1, 2009: $6.90

July 24, 2009 (federal increase): $7.25

Jan. 1, 2011: $7.35

Jan. 1, 2012: $7.65

Jan. 1, 2013: $7.80

Jan. 1, 2014: $7.90

Jan. 1, 2015: $8.05

Jan. 1, 2017: $8.15

Jan. 1, 2018: $8.30

Jan. 1, 2019: $8.50

Jan. 1, 2020: $8.65

Jan. 1, 2021: $8.75

Jan. 1, 2022: $9.20

The federal minimum wage is $7.25 per hour. Many states have higher minimum wage levels: