Minimum wage in Montana set to increase

Posted at 11:44 AM, Dec 14, 2022
Posted at 11:44 AM, Dec 14, 2022

GREAT FALLS — Montana’s minimum wage will increase from $9.20 per hour to $9.95 per hour beginning on Saturday, January 1, 2023 - an increase of 75 cents per hour, the largest in more than a decade.

Montana law requires that the minimum wage be adjusted annually based on changes in inflation as measured by the Consumer Price Index all Urban Consumers (CPI-U) from August of the year in which the calculation is made, and is rounded to the nearest $0.05.

In 2006, Montana voters approved Initiative 151, which increased the minimum wage by $1 and instituted an annual adjustment to account for inflation. Here are the changes to the Montana minimum wage since then:

  • Jan. 1, 2007: $6.15
  • Jan. 1, 2008: $6.25
  • July 24, 2008 (federal increase): $6.55
  • Jan. 1, 2009: $6.90
  • July 24, 2009 (federal increase): $7.25
  • Jan. 1, 2011: $7.35
  • Jan. 1, 2012: $7.65
  • Jan. 1, 2013: $7.80
  • Jan. 1, 2014: $7.90
  • Jan. 1, 2015: $8.05
  • Jan. 1, 2017: $8.15
  • Jan. 1, 2018: $8.30
  • Jan. 1, 2019: $8.50
  • Jan. 1, 2020: $8.65
  • Jan. 1, 2021: $8.75
  • Jan. 1, 2022: $9.20

The federal minimum wage is $7.25 per hour. Many states have higher minimum wage levels:

minimum wage state vs federal.jpg

