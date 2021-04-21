Mineral County jail inmate cause of death released

SUPERIOR — Authorities have completed an investigation into the March death of an inmate at the Mineral County Detention Center.

Sean Morgan Everly, 31, was found unresponsive in his jail cell and was pronounced dead at a local hospital on March 7.

Mineral County Sheriff Mike Toth requested the Missoula County Sheriff’s Office conduct an investigation into the death “pursuant to standard procedures regarding an in-custody death,” a news release states.

The cause and manner of death were determined to be an unnatural death by suicide.

The investigation -- which has been forwarded to the Mineral County Attorney’s Office -- found no evidence indicating any other manner of death, according to Sheriff Toth.

Sheriff Toth says Everly was being detained in the Superior jail due to allegations of felony probation violations stemming from a May, 2017, conviction in Mineral County.

“The staff and administration of the Mineral County Sheriff’s Office express their sincere condolences to Mr. Everly’s family and friends,” Sheriff Toth said in a statement.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with depression, anxiety, or just needs someone to talk with and offer support, help is available by calling 1-800-273-8255.

