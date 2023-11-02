MHP investigating fatal crash that killed Columbia Falls man

COLUMBIA FALLS — The Montana Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that happened Wednesday in the Flathead Valley that killed a Columbia Falls man.

MHP says a vehicle was northbound on Halfmoon Road when the vehicle failed to navigate a right-hand curve, crossed the center line, crossed the railroad tracks, and then went off the roadway on the left-hand side into a deep embankment.

The vehicle struck some very small trees and then struck the bottom of the embankment.

The passenger, a 53-year-old Columbia Falls man, died on the scene.

The driver, a 34-year-old Kalispell man, was taken to Logan Health in Kalispell for unknown injuries.

MHP says neither the driver nor the passenger was wearing seatbelts. According to the MHP incident report alcohol and speed are suspected in this crash. MHP says the roads were bare and dry at the time of the incident.

