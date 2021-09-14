MEPA Issued for Michael Brooke

MISSOULA — A Missing Endangered Person Advisory has been issued on behalf of the Missoula Police Department. Michael Charles Brooke, a 76 year old white man, has gone missing. Michael left a residence in Missoula around 1p.m. and has not been seen or heard from since.

He suffers from several medical conditions, requires medication that he does not have, and is unstable when walking and prone to falling.

There is concern that he may be lost or confused. Michael drives a blue 2001 Subaru Forester with Montana license plate 419579B. Michael is 5 feet 5 inches tall, 170lbs, he has blue eyes and gray hair. He was last seen wearing a black turtleneck, black or tan pants, and a baseball hat. He is known to frequent the Lolo Pass area. If you have any information on Michael, please contact Missoula PD at 406-552-6300 or dial 911.