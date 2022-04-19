MEPA issued for 9-year-old girl

BOZEMAN — A Missing Endangered Person Advisory has been issued on behalf of the Powell County Sheriff's Office.

Tirani Schaub, a 9-year-old white female, has not been seen or heard from since 2 p.m. on April 15 in Bozeman. Tirani is 4 feet 3 inches tall, 55 pounds with blue eyes and blonde hair. She is believed to be with her mother, Laura Beth Reynolds, a 40-year-old white female.

Laura is 5 feet 3 inches tall, 130lbs, with hazel eyes and brown hair. Laura was supposed to exchange custody of Tirani with custodial father in Bozeman on April 17th. They did not make the exchange.

Law enforcement has been in phone contact with Laura and it is believed that Laura may try to harm Tirani. There is also concern that Laura may be in possession of a handgun and currently suffering a mental health episode.

It is believed that recently Laura and Tirani are in the Lewis and Clark County area driving a red 2000 Ford F-150 with Montana license plate 285661A. If you have any information on either Tirani or Laura, please contact the Powell County Sheriff's Office at 406-846-2711 or dial 911.