Meet ZooMontana's noisy swan geese (VIDEO)

MISSOULA — We met up with Jeff the Nature Guy from ZooMontana to learn about some swan geese.

The birds are originally from Asia, specifically Mongolia and China. They are a large species of geese and are very noisy.

The species is classified as "vulnerable" with a dwindling population. Most of them are domesticated and not found in the wild.

Watch the video above to learn more about the swan geese.

Click here to learn more about ZooMontana.

The zoo, which is located off the I-90 Zoo Drive exit in Billings -- is open daily from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Masks are required in the zoo's gift shop, restrooms, and indoor exhibits. Masks are available for $.50 if needed.