Meat processor helps feed volunteers searching for Arden Pepion and Leo Wagner

BABB — C&C Meat Processing in Babb is helping in the search to find Arden Pepion and Leo Wagner, two people who have been missing for weeks in Glacier County. Arden, three years old, was last seen on April 22nd in the vicinity of Joe Show East Road off of US Highway 89, several miles southeast of Browning. Leo was last seen on April 27th near West Shore Road outside of St. Mary.

It started with the donation of an injured bull from a family in Valier, and C&C is now donating more than 250 pounds of hamburger to the Pepion and Wagner families to help keep searchers fed.

Christina Flammond, the owner of C&C, said, "Everybody needs help once in a while. Traditionally it takes a tribe to take care of our community."

Each family was given about 125 pounds of ground beef that will go toward preparing hot meals out on the search.

Arbana Pepion and Aaron Pepion, parents of Arden, are grateful for the help; Arbana said, “We have to stick together, we are a group and that’s how it was in the old days. We always took care of each other. They are locals which is great. It’s just people helping out people. Families helping families.”

The donation helps prepare the families to continue the search efforts solely with the help of volunteers.

Nicole Wagner, the twin sister of Leo, said, "We are on our own. Me and my family and the community, we’re all going to get together and we’re all going to search for my loved one, our loved one. Go from there and we’re not going to stop until we do.”



Flammond said that using her business to donate is the one way she can help the families with one less worry as they search for their loved ones: "This donation is about taking care of each other. From the family that donated it, to my family, to the family that it's going out to and all the families it’s going to feed. This hopefully will bring more people to these searches to help look for these ones that are lost. The families don’t need to suffer. They don’t need to struggle over finding food because we’re here to help. We all struggle but to know you’re not struggling alone and somebodies watching to help, that’s what we’re here for.”