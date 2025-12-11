MDT monitoring rockfall along Western Montana roads as rainfall increases risk of slides and falls

MISSOULA — Our recent wet weather has brought the potential for rockfall along the roads across Western Montana.

The Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) is well aware of this and issues rockfall warnings in areas of particular concern, including U.S. Highway 12 and Montana Highway 200.

Highway 12 doesn't only have rockfall risks but also the hazard of trees falling on the road.

The warnings aren’t issued lightly with MDT crews monitoring areas prone to rockfalls seven days a week in the winter and reporting back in real time.

MDT also uses geological surveys and drones to monitor the areas and identify high-risk locations.

Mitigation tools are also often employed, including ditches on the side of the road, as well as fences and nets above the road.

People who see a rockfall on the road are asked to contact the MDT at 406-523-5800 to report it so a crew can be dispatched to address the issue.

The latest MDT road conditions report can be found here.