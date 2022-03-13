The Montana Department of Justice has issued a Missing-Endangered Person Advisory for Andrew Shields.

Shields is 32-years old man, 5 foot 10 inches, 170 pounds, with blue eyes and brown hair.

His vehicle was located in Deer Lodge County at noon on Saturday, March 12, 2022. The vehicle was running and the doors were wide open, but officers have been unable to locate him.

The advisory states that Shields has been without his anti-psychotic medications, and he is known to abuse drugs.

Other details: Pierced ears, scar and tattoo on left hand of a cross; sleeve tattoo on right arm of flower, stars, howling wolf, rider, birds; and tattoo on right shoulder of cowboy, antlers, and gun.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Shields, you're asked to call Anaconda Deer Lodge Law Enforcement at 406-563-5241, extension 0, or call 911.





