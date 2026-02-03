Man killed in Jefferson County crash identified

HELENA — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office has released the identity of a man killed in a vehicle crash on Saturday, Jan. 31, 2026, near the Boulder Hill.

Undersheriff James Everett told MTN that the deceased was identified as 36-year-old Jared Atchley of Helena.

According to a Montana highway patrol report, Atchley was traveling north on I-15 between Boulder and Jefferson City. Two children were also in the vehicle.

MHP says the vehicle moved into the left-hand lane around mile marker 169 to pass slower traffic and drifted off the left side of the road. The vehicle then re-entered the roadway and slid across both lanes, colliding with the guardrail.

The collision with the guardrail caused the vehicle to roll, and Atchley was ejected. According to the report, he was not wearing a seat belt.

When first responders arrived on scene, they found Atchley deceased. Both children were seat-belted into the vehicle and sustained minor injuries. They were transported to St. Peter’s Health for treatment.

