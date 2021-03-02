Man killed in Missoula traffic accident identified

MISSOULA — Authorities have released the name of the motorcyclist who died in a Monday afternoon traffic accident in Missoula.

Missoula County Sheriff and Coroner TJ McDermott says Gerald R. Nichols, 68, of Missoula succumbed to his injuries following the crash that happened at approximately 4:45 p.m. in 900 block of Southwest Higgins Avenue.

Nichols was taken to an area hospital where he later passed away due to injuries that he sustained in the accident.

Missoula Police Department spokesman Sgt. Travis Welsh said earlier on Tuesday that the driver of the passenger vehicle -- who's been identified as an 18-year-old female -- is participating in the investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, and has not yet spoken to police, is asked to contact Detective Eric Weber at (406) 552-6283, or Detective Bob Franke at (406) 552-6707.

