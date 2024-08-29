Watch Now
Man dies in Wednesday morning Frenchtown-area rollover crash

MISSOULA — One person died in an early Wednesday morning rollover crash in the Frenchtown area.

The Montana Highway Patrol reports a 64-year-old man from Kent, Washington died when his pickup truck went off of an off-ramp from Interstate 90 westbound at 12:40 a.m.

The crash happened on the off-ramp as the driver was headed toward Frenchtown Frontage Road. The victim's pickup truck went down an embankment and then rolled over. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

MHP reports speed and alcohol are believed to have played a role in the crash which remains under investigation.

