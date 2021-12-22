Man dies after two-vehicle crash near Turah

MISSOULA — The Montana Highway Patrol reports that a 54 -year old man died in a head-on crash east of Missoula on Monday.

MHP says the Missoula man was driving east on Interstate 90 near Turah when for an unknown reason he crossed the median into the westbound lanes, striking a vehicle head-on.

Two people from Anaconda, both 76 years old, were injured in the second car; the nature of their injuries is not known.

All three people were taken to St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula.

The Missoula man later died at the hospital.

MHP reports the road was snow-covered at the time of the crash; the report states that impaired driving was not a factor in the crash.

The name of the man who died has not yet been released.

We will update you if we get more information.