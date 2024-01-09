Man dies after being hit by vehicle on Brooks Street in Missoula

UPDATE: 1:09 p.m. - January 8, 2024

Authorities have released the name of the man who died after being hit by a vehicle on Brooks Street in Missoula on Friday, January 5, 2024.

Missoula County Sheriff Jeremiah Petersen identified the man as 44-year-old Tonnes J. Olson, of Missoula.

(first report: 9:56 p.m. - January 5, 2024)

A man died after being hit by a vehicle on a busy Missoula road on Friday evening.

The Missoula Police Department reports a 44-year-old man passed away after being hit by a vehicle shortly before 7:30 p.m. in the 3300 block of Brooks Street.

Missoula Police Department spokeswoman Whitney Bennett says a preliminary investigation indicates an elderly male who was driving the vehicle involved in the crash is cooperating with the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Missoula Police Department at 406-552-6300.

We will have additional information as it becomes available.

